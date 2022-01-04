You Can Now Celebrate 'Betty White Day' With All Of Her Favorite Foods

One of the things we loved best about Betty White was how she told it like it is – and this extended to what she said about food. What's more annoying than having celebrity lifestyle gurus constantly chirping at us about how there's nothing more delicious than a big bowl o' steamed kale and quinoa? One thing we can guarantee about White is that she'd never, ever have tried to sell us on the stuff, nor did she claim to live off a diet of grapefruit juice or protein bars or whatever other food fads were in vogue throughout her long life.

When the beloved Betty White was being interviewed by People at the age of 99, the outlet asked her for the usual blurb about how she managed to make it so long and stay in such great condition. She replied in typically sassy fashion, "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working." Veggie haters all over the world promptly inquired as to whether they could get this motto embroidered on a pillow or emblazoned on a t-shirt.

While we are all devastated that White won't be around to celebrate her 100th birthday this January 17th, that doesn't mean we won't be marking the centennial ourselves. As TMZ notes, her hometown of Oak Park, Illinois has declared it to be "Betty White Day" with celebrations to include all of her favorite foods – and not a veggie in sight (unless french fries count).