Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Is Modeled After A Very Specific Dessert

The new year is usually a time for self reflection. We make resolutions and hope that changes will be made in the next 365 days. But inevitably, something always kicks us off our game when it comes to those half-hearted promises to ourselves. But what if instead of trying to find the "improvements" we need to make in our everyday lives, we learned to worry less and enjoy more? That's the philosophy Baskin Robbins seems to support as they ring in the new year with a brand new flavor.

Every month, Baskin Robbins introduces a new addition to their rotation of 31 flavors. Some are inventive and off-the-wall, while others put a twist on beloved classics. For instance, November 2021's flavor was Snickerdoodle Chai, featuring a cinnamon streusel ribbon and chunks of snickerdoodle dough (via Baskin Robbins). December's flavor was called Gingerbread House, inspired by the classic holiday dessert of the same name. But with the new month — and year — they had to bring their A-game, and they sure delivered.