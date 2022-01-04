Zaxby's Just Dropped A New Sauce Perfect For Garlic Lovers

If you like crispy fried chicken tenders, then you know the importance of a good dipping sauce. Sure, great chicken tenders should be juicy inside, have a well-seasoned crispy coating, and can stand on their own without a dipping sauce, but just like cheese pizza is good but pepperoni pizza is great, chicken tenders are just better when paired with a great dipping sauce.

The fast food chain Zaxby's is known for both. Its fried chicken, from Chicken Fingerz to Boneless Wings, is crispy on the outside and moist within, and best served with some of the chain's signature dipping sauces. There are house Zax Sauce and Spicy Zax Sauce, along with more than 10 other options (via the Zaxby's website), and now a new sauce is entering the fray: Buffalo Garlic Blaze (via Brand Eating). The chain has a number of spicy sauces already, from mild Wimpy sauce to very hot Insane sauce (via the restaurant's website), but there is now a new buffalo sauce on the menu.