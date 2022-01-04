Guessing This Mystery Flavor Could Win You Free Ice Cream For Life

Calling all dessert-loving detectives! Long-time Pennsylvania-based ice cream maker Turkey Hill recently announced a challenge they've come up with, designed to put your taste buds to the ultimate test. In a press release, the company announced the arrival of a new limited-edition launch that offers a fun challenge to supertasters and ice cream investigators everywhere. It's the brand's first-ever Mystery Flavor, which is available to purchase now at grocery stores nationwide (for a suggested price of $4.29), and it tasks fans to uncover the unidentified taste for a chance to win some major prizes.

After trying a spoonful, customers can scan the QR code on the packaging or log on to the ice cream maker's Mystery Flavor website to enter their best guesses for the chance to win. The 90-year-old company (per People) will be giving away dozens of prizes to those who guess correctly, including one person who will get free ice cream for life.

"Surprising our fans with a delicious, but mysterious new flavor is what the Mystery Flavor is all about," Kriston Ohm, Turkey Hill's Vice President of Marketing said in the release. "We like to have fun at Turkey Hill, and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle."