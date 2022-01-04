What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.

To give some context, the initial shutdown caused by the pandemic in 2020 wreaked havoc on the meat industry, affecting everything from staffing the production facilities to a rollercoaster demand for the food source (per CNBC). Labor shortages, supply chain issues, and uncertainty about future demand caused facilities to scale back on their meat production — and this decrease in production had long-term effects, evidenced by meat prices going up 20% from the Fall of 2020 to 2021.

Even in the pre-pandemic before times, prices were increasing a noticeable amount. So much so that the United States Department of Justice indicted multiple poultry producers for a "conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids" on chicken products. Recently, the Biden Administration has acknowledged the issues at play in the meat industry, identifying supply and demand problems as well as an issue with large conglomerates monopolizing meat production and distribution. The administration has now come out with a four-part plan aimed at fixing the inequities in the marketplace.