This TikTok Influencer Inspired Ree Drummond To Clean Up Her Kitchen

When you imagine Ree Drummond's kitchen, you likely picture something straight off a Pinterest board. You can just see it now: gorgeous hand-painted mixing bowls stacked neatly on shelves, a perfectly organized pantry where everything is lined up and in its proper place (no expired jars of pasta sauce here!), and a fridge where eggs are kept in a ceramic carton, milk is in a pretty glass jar, and the produce is arranged in individual bins. After all, this is the same celebrity chef who told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that you should have a "small workspace inside the pantry. That way you can carve meat, prep veggies, or anything else you'd like to do outside of the traffic flow if you have a bunch of people over." Talk about living the kitchen dream.

That said, even the Pioneer Woman needs to get things in order from time to time, and January is the perfect time to do a little early spring cleaning. Drummond recently posted a video on Instagram in which she organized her fridge for the new year, saying she was inspired by a famous TikTok influencer. Here's a look at the Food Network star's newly arranged kitchen.