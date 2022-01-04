Here's What Happened To The Real Slow Cooker After This Is Us' Final Season

It didn't take long for America to fall in love with the Pearson family after "This Is Us" first aired in 2016. While the death of the patriarch, Jack Pearson, was teased throughout the first season, it wasn't until Season 2 that fans learned about the events that led to his death. In Episode 13, entitled "That'll Be The Day," it's revealed that on Super Bowl Sunday, Jack cleaned up the kitchen after the game and shut off the family's slow cooker, which had a faulty switch that somehow ignited after Jack went to bed, per Entertainment Weekly. That would lead to a fire that burned the entire house down.

The frenzy that followed among viewers is comical – for everyone except Crock-Pot, that is. "Just threw my crock pot out the window," posted a user on Twitter, one among many fans who were deterred from using their slow cookers. Crock-Pot released an extensive statement, saying in part, "[I]t is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations" (via Entertainment Weekly).