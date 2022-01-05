KFC's Plant-Based Fried Chicken Will Officially Stay On The Menu

Have a hankering for KFC, minus the chicken? You're in luck: starting January 10, plant-based chicken will hit menus at the fast food chain's locations nationwide.

This menu addition, known as "Beyond Fried Chicken," comes after two full years' worth of testing in various markets, largely to massive success, per QSR Web. The faux chicken was developed and produced by the popular meat substitute startup Beyond Meat, and though it resembles chicken nuggets, it's is designed to taste and feel more like real chicken breast, CNBC reports.

The ingredients list may be long, but the protein primarily comes from pea proteins, wheat, and soy, says Women's Health. Despite its plant-based ingredients, Women's Health notes that the product doesn't technically qualify as vegan or even vegetarian, as it's cooked in the same fryers as KFC's actual chicken, and could be contaminated by animal products. It's not gluten-free, either, thanks to the breading. Still, for people frustrated by the negative aspects of meat-eating, it's a step in the right direction.