Everything We Know About Jose Andres' New Los Angeles Restaurant

Well-known chef, humanitarian, and restaurateur José Andrés has revealed he will be launching new eateries in Los Angeles with his restaurant company, the ThinkFoodGroup. Per The Los Angeles Times, a bar and three different restaurants will be opening in partnership with the Conrad Hotel at a new venue called the Grand L.A., located in downtown Los Angeles near the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Die-hard fans of the chef know that Andrés likes to experiment with his menu items. "I think one of the things my team and I pride ourselves on is that our cooking style is always evolving, changing, and we are constantly looking for new sources of inspiration," he explained in an interview with The Gourmet Journal. The chef added that his team likes to check out new locations and travel as much as possible in order to come up with new ideas for their culinary projects.

According to a recent Twitter update from the chef, his team has already started prepping for the launch of the new restaurants. Unsurprisingly, fans have reacted enthusiastically to Andrés' big announcement.