This Grocery Store Was The Most Googled In 2021

Over the last couple of years, grocery stores have become an unlikely destination. As USA Today points out, grocery stores were the place to see and be seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because it is was the one essential outing everyone had to endure to keep their pantry stocked. Whether you're a fan of Whole Foods, Aldi, or the Dollar Tree, there are plenty of options to meet your needs and your budget.

Budgets are a particular concern for Americans right now as the cost of food continues to skyrocket. According to Fortune, food prices are at a 10 year high, and if predictions are to be believed, prices are going to continue to climb in 2022. Everything from produce to milk to meat are feeling the effects of inflation at a rate Econofact notes we haven't experienced since the 1980s. Perhaps that's why we're taking stock of the most Googled grocery store. Where are people shopping and why are they shopping there? Luckily, there are plenty of experts tracking this information, and as it turns out the most Googled grocery store is also one of the biggest.