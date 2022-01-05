Costco Shoppers Are In Love With These Mini All American Cakes

It's that time of year when many people try to lower their sugar intake, or possibly even stop eating it altogether. But if you ask us, dessert is one course that should stay a permanent part of your diet. Hear us out. Not only do we get joy out of eating ice cream or chocolate chip cookies (in moderation, of course), but Spoon University found scientific evidence showing that eating sweet treats can help reduce stress and maintain a balanced diet. Additionally, a study conducted by the American Psychological Association in 2019 found that diners who picked out their dessert before the rest of their meal ended up consuming fewer calories overall (via Eat This, Not That!).

If you're now thinking about amending your New Years' resolutions to include more dessert in 2022, there's even more good news. Costco is once again selling individual-sized versions of one of its most beloved bakery items that will make for the perfect end (or beginning!) to your meals. "Mini all American cakes are back at my Costco for $7.99," Costco fan Instagram account @costcobuys shared on Sunday, along with a photo of the baked goods. "These are really good...but stay away if you're trying to eat healthier in the new year," they added — though we've already explained why their warning can be ignored.