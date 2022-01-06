Noodles & Company Is Testing Out Low-Carb Linguine. Here's How You Can Try It

Whether it's spaghetti and meatballs, a steaming bowl of ramen noodles, or macaroni and cheese, pasta is one of America's favorite comfort foods. According to the International Pasta Organization's 2019 World Pasta Industry Status Report, the average American consumes about 20 pounds of pasta each year, per Share The Pasta. That's a lot of noodles!

Noodles & Company is notorious for its carb-laden menu of noodle dishes from around the world. Per its website, the fast casual chain currently has 452 locations across the country.

If you're someone who is trying to cut down on carbs you might try the zoodles or cauliflower noodles but if you're a true pasta lover, you know they may not hit the spot as the real deal would. Noodles & Company recognizes this dilemma and is hoping to have the solution to your healthier eating dreams with the chain's new low-carb linguini, aka LEANguini.