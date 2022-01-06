Food Network Will Re-Air These Episodes In Honor Of Betty White

Many would say that Betty White lived a full, beautiful life, but still, the news of her death just a few days shy of her 100th birthday was the cause of many tears. As People notes, her illustrious career includes a variety of movies, multiple appearances on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" throughout the 70's, and more recently, "Hot in Cleveland." Her IMDB page credits her with 124 acting credits and that's not even including talk shows, award ceremonies, and commercials. But People reports that her seasoned career began long before all of these stints. In 1952 Betty starred in and produced the two-season sitcom, "Life with Elizabeth," similar to the "I Love Lucy" show.

Of course, many might say it was her character Rose, from "The Golden Girls" where she shined the most. Many will agree, Betty has given the gifts of laughter and wisdom to audiences throughout her successful career. She is even applauded in the food world, having once shared the foods she credits with helping her live a long and happy life.

There is so much to celebrate about Betty that even the Food Network is honoring her magnificent life by airing two cooking shows that she guest-starred in.