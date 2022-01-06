Dunkin' Just Dropped New Protein-Packed 'Omelet Bites'
In the past year, there have been enough innovations, flavor announcements, and new items from Starbucks to make heads spin. For example, Starbucks released a new creamer called "Zero Creamers," blingy holiday cups fit for royalty, and a non-dairy holiday drink that tastes like sugar cookies. And while Starbucks continues its efforts to be the top dog in the world of fast casual coffee spots, Dunkin Donuts is stepping up its game.
Dunkin shared a press release with Mashed describing its all-new seasonal menu. The coffee shop has created some impressive and tasty new treats. The menu includes a Winter Blend Coffee, part of its limited batch series, and a dairy-free Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte. There are some food options too! D&D introduces Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis and a Stroopwafel Donut.
You can also find protein-packed Omelet Bites on the new menu and these are sure to wow those looking for more than carbs in their morning breakfast.
A new menu with some winter perks
The two-pack of healthy Omelet Bites rival those at Starbucks, which also come in sets of two. The Dunkin Omelet Bite flavors include Bacon & Cheddar, which holds 17 grams of protein per order, and Egg White & Veggie, which boasts tomato, spinach, and four kinds of cheese, containing 13 grams of protein per order. The omelet bites are served on a disposable tray for your convenience.
If you are a DD Perks member, when you buy an order of the protein-packed bites between January 5th and January 11th, Dunkin will throw in a free beverage. Dunkin also shared with Mashed that those who join the DD Perks loyalty program now through February 22 are entitled to one free medium hot or iced coffee.
Dunkin is celebrating the new year and new menu with another special offer for its customers. Through February 5th, you can buy a medium hot or iced Winter Coffee Blend for $2. The coffee is described as a "full-bodied, smooth medium roast" that has a bit of gingersnap flavor to it.