Dunkin' Just Dropped New Protein-Packed 'Omelet Bites'

In the past year, there have been enough innovations, flavor announcements, and new items from Starbucks to make heads spin. For example, Starbucks released a new creamer called "Zero Creamers," blingy holiday cups fit for royalty, and a non-dairy holiday drink that tastes like sugar cookies. And while Starbucks continues its efforts to be the top dog in the world of fast casual coffee spots, Dunkin Donuts is stepping up its game.

Dunkin shared a press release with Mashed describing its all-new seasonal menu. The coffee shop has created some impressive and tasty new treats. The menu includes a Winter Blend Coffee, part of its limited batch series, and a dairy-free Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte. There are some food options too! D&D introduces Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis and a Stroopwafel Donut.

You can also find protein-packed Omelet Bites on the new menu and these are sure to wow those looking for more than carbs in their morning breakfast.