Instagram Is Loving Ina Garten's Take On Charlie Bird's Farro Salad

It's January, which, for some people, means forgoing the delightful cookies and boozy beverages of the holiday season in favor of lighter fare. That doesn't necessarily mean embarking on a diet or cleanse, and it certainly doesn't mean whipping up dinners that feel boring after weeks of celebratory eating. If you need inspiration for exciting veggie-packed dishes, however, you can look to none other than celebrity chef Ina Garten.

Garten recently took to Instagram to show off her take on a farro salad from Charlie Bird, an Italian-style eatery in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. "Post holiday excess, I'm making lighter dinners for us this month but this Charlie Bird's Farro Salad is so delicious and satisfying that no one minds," she captioned the picture. And, because she's Ina Garten, the internet responded in a big way. "Lunch: decided. Thank you," posted fellow celebrity and food lover Jennifer Garner, while Barefoot Contessa fan account @StoreBoughtIsFine replied, "Love this salad soooo much!"