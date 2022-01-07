Fans Of Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glaze Will Love These New Mini Doughnuts

In 2018, Krispy Kreme decided to surprise its customers by introducing a brand new flavor for 24 hours: the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut, a sweet treat that was especially a hit among chocoholics. Per Elite Daily, the company brought back the dessert a few months later, much to the delight of its fans. The doughnut is described on Krispy Kreme's website as a "Classic Original Glazed Doughnut covered in rich chocolate glaze."

Now, this doughnut is making yet another comeback. According to a press release shared by the company, the chocolate glaze doughnuts will be available in mini sizes for a limited time period at participating Krispy Kreme stores across the country. As the company's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement, "We packed a ton of flavor into our new Chocolate Glaze minis to make sure your treat is not just worth it but is next-level awesome" (via Food Sided).