Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Kalua Pork Spring Rolls

Trader Joe's fans probably already know that, in addition to collections of fresh fruits, veggies, and pantry staples, the store offers a wide variety of prepared and frozen meals, entrees, appetizers, and sides that are tasty and easy to put together on busy nights. And now, the popular grocery store is adding an exciting offering to its quick and easy dishes with new frozen kalua pork spring rolls. Inspired by the Hawaiian delicacy of Kalua Pork, each crispy roll is filled with hearty, shredded pieces of smoked pork, Asian glass noodles, and a medley of vegetables, including green cabbage, yellow onions, carrots, and scallions, according to Trader Joe's website.

One Trader Joe's shopper even took to Instagram to share their review of these new kalua pork spring rolls. "Spring is a few months away, but you can enjoy a Hawaiian inspired spring roll today! It's filled with smoke flavored pork and vegetables that are waiting for your air fryer to heat them up (or bake!)" @traderjoeslist posted on the social media site. A box of four was priced at just $4.79 at this location, but as the Trader Joe's FAQ page points out, the availability and prices of different items can vary across locations.