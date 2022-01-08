This Is Ina Garten's Favorite Snow Day Food

Well guys, it's a snow day. And that can only mean one thing — Ina Garten is not coming to your dinner party. In fact, she's not leaving the house at all, so don't take it personally. Garten has made it clear via Instagram that her house rules clearly state there is no going anywhere... At least, not on a day as snowy as the one she and husband Jeffrey are experiencing at their East Hampton estate.

This time last year, Garten was "a little cranky" (her words) because the weather, the pandemic, and the long winter evenings were forcing her indoors, so she did what any self-respecting grumplestiltskin would do: made baked rigatoni with lamb ragù and posted it on Instagram. What's that, you say? Being grumpy online doesn't usually result in pictures of rich, cheesy, melt-in-your-mouth pasta dishes? Well, when you're Ina Garten, the rules are different.

So, if you want to take a page out of Garten's (cook)book and stay inside with a favorite dish, we're pretty sure she'd give you her stamp of approval. "Gorge!" one user commented on the wintry photo. "What's your favorite recipe for snow days?" Never one to shy away from a food question, Garten answered swiftly and succinctly, with three heart emojis to boot: "Soup!!"