The Name Of Troy Aikman's New Beer Gives A Nod To His NFL Career
If you are a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, chances are you know who Troy Aikman is. However, for those who may not be familiar, Aikman was a quarterback hero for this storied Texas-based NFL franchise. Per the Dallas Cowboys website, Aikman spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl rings with the team over the course of his career before forging a career in broadcasting (via Fox Sports). Well, Aikman is not one to rest on his laurels and is entering the arena of celebrity-created alcohol. Enter Aikman. The baller has created his own beer, joining the likes of 1990s band Hanson with their Mmmhops pale ale and the Grateful Dead with their Dogfish Head American Beauty. Each of these artists chose names that were derived from their music and had significant meanings (via Men's Journal). And Aikman did something similar, except with football.
With respect to designing his beer brand, Aikman told People, "Health and wellness are something that's really important to me, and so I'm very meticulous about what I put in my body. I wanted to make a beer that didn't compromise all of the hard work and effort that was put in during the week." The gridiron great's beer also has a name that is tied to the football career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It's a nod to his jersey number
Aikman shared with People that he named his beer "Eight" Elite Light Lager as a nod to the number he wore on his Cowboys jersey. Aikman told the publication, "In addition to the easy references, that's the number that I wore when I played, but also EIGHT, I like that it's written out. I love the branding." Additionally, Aikman added, "It's pretty unique and I'm really pleased with the way it turned out – real simple, clean, which is what our beer is."
The former NFL player announced his beer in a January 4th Instagram video that has received just over 80,000 likes so far. On the accompanying text of the post, Aikman wrote, "Excited to finally share this project with y'all. It's been 2 years in the making with a lot of hard work and dedication. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Be sure to give @drinkeightbeer a follow & stay tuned for more."
Eight Elite Light Lager is being billed as low in calories and carbs but high in taste and was developed with the help of Oregon State University's Food Science and Technology Department. For those wanting to sample Aikman's creation, you will have to head to Texas where you can grab a mug of this brew in restaurants and bars beginning in February. As Aikman says in his promo video, "Cheers."