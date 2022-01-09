The Name Of Troy Aikman's New Beer Gives A Nod To His NFL Career

If you are a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, chances are you know who Troy Aikman is. However, for those who may not be familiar, Aikman was a quarterback hero for this storied Texas-based NFL franchise. Per the Dallas Cowboys website, Aikman spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl rings with the team over the course of his career before forging a career in broadcasting (via Fox Sports). Well, Aikman is not one to rest on his laurels and is entering the arena of celebrity-created alcohol. Enter Aikman. The baller has created his own beer, joining the likes of 1990s band Hanson with their Mmmhops pale ale and the Grateful Dead with their Dogfish Head American Beauty. Each of these artists chose names that were derived from their music and had significant meanings (via Men's Journal). And Aikman did something similar, except with football.

With respect to designing his beer brand, Aikman told People, "Health and wellness are something that's really important to me, and so I'm very meticulous about what I put in my body. I wanted to make a beer that didn't compromise all of the hard work and effort that was put in during the week." The gridiron great's beer also has a name that is tied to the football career that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.