Reddit User Calls Out 'The Most Pretentious' Aldi Review

Aldi has a very loyal clientele of people who, once having shopped at Aldi, have never even looked in the direction of another grocery store. You could say that Aldi has a cult-like following, but that's also because the supermarket chain is smart, gets a lot of things right, and ticks a lot of important boxes for its customers.

For one, Aldi has been unanimously praised for having a pretty decent collection of food items at a competitively low price, something the chain manages to do through the use of a few clever tricks (via Southern Living). The supermarket stocks items stacked inside the boxes they come in, and encourages customers to put their shopping carts back themselves thanks to the quarter system. This means there's less work for employees and so, less spent on employee paychecks (via Taste Of Home). Another way Aldi keeps its prices low is by having its own brand of food items. Instead of familiar items from big brands, 90% of an Aldi store is stocked with items produced under its own private labels, saving the supermarket big bucks.

However, one Aldi shopper thinks that the lack of big brands and an overflow of brandless, privately labeled products come at the cost of healthy competition that should motivate the store to constantly improve its products. In a screenshot of an Aldi store's review posted on Reddit, the shopper claims that the lack of options makes Aldi part of a conspiracy to "mute individuality."