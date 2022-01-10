Ina Garten Shares Her Ideal Cocktail For A Snowstorm

Road assistance workers, grocery delivery employees, Martha Stewart in her snowplow – these are all heroes you would be relieved to see during a blizzard. But Ina Garten, Food Network chef and possible Avenger-in-disguise, brings a different superpower to your neighborhood snowstorm emergency: a good cocktail recipe. You might remember the time Garten made drinks for the entire lower half of New York state; the chef's spidey senses told her that quarantine was bringing everyone down, so she zapped a massive cosmopolitan into existence on Instagram, then used her superhuman strength to pour the entire thing into a martini glass the size of a small sedan. "It's always cocktail hour in a crisis!" Garten wisely noted in the caption, before flying off to save a student somewhere by sharing her college dorm cooking method.

This time, our fearless leader is making cocktails from the blood of her enemies. Oh, sorry, wait ... scratch that; they're from blood oranges. Which, like Ina Garten's enemies, aren't always easy to find. But as Spruce Eats points out, blood orange season is upon us (it's generally December through April) and if you're lucky enough to live somewhere sunny and citrusy — or you have a fixer who does — then you could be lucky enough to enjoy the same cocktail that superhero Ina Garten recommends for a snowstorm.