Instagram Is Feasting Its Eyes On Rachael Ray's Last Holiday 'Festa' In Tuscany

In August last year, celebrity chef and Food Network star Rachael Ray revealed in her magazine, "Rachael Ray In Season" that she managed to achieve a major life milestone, buying her dream home: a villa for her family in Tuscany, Italy. According to People, Ray has special memories attached to the country, as her mother's side of the family and her husband's parents are from the region. She said, "I love it there and have missed it ... my husband and I got married there. And three years ago, I achieved my life's goal of buying a property there, in Tuscany."

Well, it seems like the family is making the most of their Italian abode, which spent a while being renovated. They spent New Year's Eve on the lavish property and celebrated the occasion with a scrumptious seafood feast that included treats like an antipasti table and oysters with mignonette and cocktail sauce, as seen on Instagram. And following that post, a couple of days ago, Ray shared pictures of another delicious spread, writing that this was the last 'Festa' of their holiday in Italy.