The Surprising Way ESPN Is Breaking Into The Food Game

The announcement from ESPN made us wonder if the need for a special food offering to kick off the NFL postseason came first, or if the phrase "Postseasoning" was so good that it inspired the product development. Either way, ESPN is releasing a specially commissioned spice product that bears the clever name. In a press release issued on January 7, ESPN announced that they made 10,000 jars of Postseasoning. "The football postseason is when everything is elevated, so it made sense for ESPN to help people elevate their fandom in one of its most powerful expressions: food," said Curtis Friends, ESPN's Senior Director of Sports Marketing.

It's not for sale, however. Interested fans can only acquire a bottle by attending a postseason game, while supplies last. The first drop was at ESPN's Playoff Fan Central located at the Downtown Indianapolis Convention Center. If you're not able to grab a container of the official product, you can still whip together an imitation of Postseasoning, as ESPN included the base ingredients in the press release. It's essentially a mixture of ​​salt, cayenne, onion, gochugaru, garlic, paprika, black pepper.