Nearly 15,000 Pounds Of Beef Sticks Recalled Over Undeclared Allergen

A Wisconsin meat processor is recalling 14,976 pounds of beef sticks after failing to declare milk as an allergen on the product label. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Abbyland Foods of Abbotsford, Wisconsin is recalling its 2-pound clear plastic packages of "Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks" with sell-by dates of November 15, 2022 and November 17, 2022 and an establishment number of 1633B.

"The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of cheese in the product and reported the event to FSIS," the service said, noting that although the beef sticks were shipped to retailers nationwide, there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming them. Several news outlets initially reported that the meat was sold at Walmart, including Newsweek, but the retailer didn't have the news on its list of food recalls at the time it was announced.

The news of the beef stick recall comes just days after Oregon-based Interstate Meat Distributors recalled more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli. Walmart posted that recall on January 7, a day after the Food Safety and Inspection Service reported it.