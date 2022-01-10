Why Moncton Fish Market Ltd. Just Recalled Its Clams

Consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled clams, and instead to throw them away or to bring them back to the location of purchase (via Newswire). Although food contaminated by Clostridium botulinum doesn't always look or smell bad, it can still sicken anyone that consumes it. Symptoms in adults include "facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound" while symptoms in children include "difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness, and paralysis" (via Food Safety News). So far, there have been no reports of any illness related to anyone consuming this product, according to Food Poisoning Bulletin.

This is actually the second recall by Moncton Fish Market in as many months — in December 2021, they also issued a recall for bar clams, due to similar concerns of Clostridium botulinum contamination, according to CBC News. The CFIA is conducting an investigation regarding food safety, which may lead to additional recalls, according to Food Safety News. Consumers who have purchased other Moncton Fish Market products should keep an eye out for any future recalls. Consumers can also call the CFIA at (800) 442-2342 for additional information relating to this recall.