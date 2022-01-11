Starbucks Fans Need To Know About This Secret Menu Hot Chocolate

With the holiday season once again a thing of the past, many people are wishing they could fast forward through the next few months to get straight to the warm temperatures that spring and summer bring. It's not hard to understand why (who doesn't love enjoying a warm day at the beach, after all?) — though we'd like to argue that there are plenty of things to love about winter as well.

Finally getting to rock all of your cold-weather clothes is one reason to appreciate this time of year, and then, of course, there are all the delicious foods that are staples of the chillier months like soups and stews. We also can't forget to mention the quintessential wintertime beverage: hot chocolate, which a 2020 survey conducted by One Poll found was America's favorite part of the season (via Study Finds).

Packets of Swiss Miss and hot chocolate bombs make it easy to whip up a mug of the sweet-tasting drink at home, and when you're looking for some cocoa while out and about, Starbucks has you more than covered with several different versions of the beverage that are sure to make you feel cozy and warm. Per Taste of Home, there's even a way to hack your Starbucks hot chocolate to give it a classic summertime flavor when you're dreaming of warmer weather on a cold winter's night.