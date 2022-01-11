Panda Express Has Good News For Fans Of Its $29 Family Meal Deal

As a new year begins, many people resolve to eat better, enjoy family time around the table, or even be more thoughtful with spending their money. Luckily, Panda Express has just launched its $29 family meal deal to ring in the Lunar New Year, as reported by Thrillist, and maybe it will help put all of those positive changes into focus. Featuring three entrees and two sides, the feast seems designed to make sure that no one leaves the table hungry. Some locations have already been offering the deal as a limited-time option. The only question remaining is which entrees and sides will be part of the family meal order?

Looking at the Panda Express menu, there are twelve entrees to choose from (via the Panda Express website). While a few options, like the new Black Pepper Angus Steak, are premium choices with an additional fee, other favorites are included in the $29. But whether it's the chain's famous orange chicken or the classic Kung Pao Chicken, there might be enough flavors to appeal to everyone around the table. The side options include chow mein, fried rice, and vegetables. As a complete family meal, this offer should feed around four people. Whether everyone agrees on a favorite entree or this meal deal encourages people to try something new, Panda Express has a tasty and cost-efficient option to ring in the New Year.