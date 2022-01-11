Alex Guarnaschelli's High School Throwback Is A Trip Down Memory Lane

Alex Guarnaschelli is one of the most famous chefs on food television. Per her website, she's the executive chef of the well-regarded Butter restaurant in New York City, an Iron Chef (one of her nicknames is ICAG, or Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli), a frequent host and judge on Food Network, and now has her own competition cooking show called "Alex vs. America." But long before Guarnaschelli got her chops in the kitchen, she was a regular high schooler.

Can't picture it? Guarnaschelli recently posted a throwback photo on her Instagram with the caption, "High school graduation. Someone wasn't ready and it was definitely me." In the image, a young Guarnaschelli sits in her graduation cap and gown, her hair curled and her eyes wide. We'll be honest, she looks a little shaken, so maybe she's telling the truth about not being ready to graduate at the time. Regardless, fans and friends of Guarnaschelli seemed eager to chime in with their thoughts on the fun throwback photo.