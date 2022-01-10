What Makes Alex Vs. America So Unique

Many fans might be wondering how "Alex vs America" differs from "Beat Bobby Flay." After all, both shows involve contestants showing off their signature dishes in an effort to beat a famous Food Network star. Moreover, Guarnaschelli has actually admitted that her show is similar to "Beat Bobby Flay." However, one fan on Twitter pointed out that Guarnaschelli takes on three different chefs at once, as opposed to Flay's one.

Besides these two series' plot-based similarities, they have one key common element that sets them apart from shows like "Chopped:" blind tastings by the judges. As Showbiz Cheat Sheet confirms, judges on "Beat Bobby Flay" are brought in after the cooking takes place and do not know which chef has cooked which dish. Similarly, judges on "Alex vs America" do not know who has cooked each plate when making their evaluations. Fans seem to like this. As one viewer put it on Twitter, the blind tasting aspect gives the show "such a different energy than any other competition show that's out there," to which Guarnaschelli replied, "The blind tasting keeps us honest beyond." Though some might think the policy would hurt Guarnaschelli's odds, the chef seems to be a fan of the fact that there's no favoritism on her show, saying that if she were to win or lose every single round, "there is no actual show" (via Twitter).