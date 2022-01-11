Instagram Is Cackling Over Martha Stewart's Mood-Lit Chicken Pics

You never know what to expect when it comes to Martha Stewart's Instagram, which is a hodgepodge of pictures of everything from her cat to her mini snowplow. And in her most recent post, Stewart shared a well-lit picture of her other animals: her chickens. The celebrity chef captioned the photo, "Beautiful moody shots of my poultry by @gregyale lighting designer thanks Greg!!!!"

In the pictures, you can see just a handful of the television personality's domestic chickens and ducks. According to a 2019 article on her website, Stewart owns over 200 chickens, along with a massive number of pets from peacocks to donkeys. She keeps these beloved animals on her 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York (via House Beautiful). It's safe to say that Stewart is well-versed in caring for her birds, from whom she collects fresh eggs. Though her dogs are the ones who get to wear diamond collars, per Instagram, we're sure she must love and spoil her winged creatures, too.