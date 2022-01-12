Instagram Is Loving Geoffrey Zakarian's Bean Salad Recipe

When you're thinking about what a celebrity chef likes to eat and what they might keep in their own kitchen, canned food probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But with chef Geoffrey Zakarian, this isn't the case. In an exclusive interview, Zakarian revealed that he thought canned beans are an underrated food, and he showed off what you can do with a staple like beans on Instagram.

Zakarian recently posted a photo and recipe for a bean salad, and fans were pretty excited about it. A few people said that they would definitely make this recipe in their own kitchens, and it looks like this recipe also brought up some nostalgia, with one person commenting, "My grandmother would make a similar dish served cold."

This recipe features beans, apricots, and olives, which made some people doubtful about the flavor combination. But one person highly recommended this blend of ingredients, saying "Apricots and olives in the same dish is one of my favorites.... I crave the herby, fruit, salty combo." Has this convinced you to try Zakarian's bean salad? We're certainly intrigued!