Instagram Is Loving Geoffrey Zakarian's Bean Salad Recipe
When you're thinking about what a celebrity chef likes to eat and what they might keep in their own kitchen, canned food probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But with chef Geoffrey Zakarian, this isn't the case. In an exclusive interview, Zakarian revealed that he thought canned beans are an underrated food, and he showed off what you can do with a staple like beans on Instagram.
Zakarian recently posted a photo and recipe for a bean salad, and fans were pretty excited about it. A few people said that they would definitely make this recipe in their own kitchens, and it looks like this recipe also brought up some nostalgia, with one person commenting, "My grandmother would make a similar dish served cold."
This recipe features beans, apricots, and olives, which made some people doubtful about the flavor combination. But one person highly recommended this blend of ingredients, saying "Apricots and olives in the same dish is one of my favorites.... I crave the herby, fruit, salty combo." Has this convinced you to try Zakarian's bean salad? We're certainly intrigued!
How do you make Zakarian's bean salad recipe?
If you want to try out this recipe for yourself, you can head over to Geoffrey Zakarian's Instagram post to get a full list of ingredients and step-by-step instructions in his own words. The main ingredients of this salad are three cups of cannellini beans, half a cup of sliced dried apricots, half a cup of pitted and halved green olives, and four cups of arugula. Other ingredients and spices include scallions, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, and salt and pepper. To make the salad, start by heating up your oil and adding in chopped scallions and garlic. The next step is to add the cumin and paprika, followed by the beans, apricots, olives, and a few more ingredients. Then add water, bring it all to a simmer, then finish it off with some herbs like cilantro and parsley.
This is a pretty straightforward recipe that you can whip up on a weeknight. One person commented, "Perfect recipe for a working doctor. Thank you!" while another Instagram user pointed out that they "Love that it is all in one pan." This means that you'll have fewer dishes to do so you can spend more time enjoying your dinner.
