Talenti's New Flavors Are Like Cocktails In A Jar

When Talenti arrived in the U.S. (from Argentina) in the form of a Dallas, Texas-based stand-alone gelateria in 2003, it quickly established itself as a top source for authentic, artisan-crafted gelato. (Quick refresher: Gelato is a velvety-textured intensely flavored frozen, churned dessert made from "more milk and less cream" than ice cream, per the Talenti website's FAQ.) Today, Talenti, which became a member of the Unilever product portfolio in 2014, is widely distributed and comes in dozens of flavors.

Some Talenti products, meanwhile, aren't gelato at all, but rather sorbetto, which Talenti explains is a 100% dairy-free frozen confection made with water, sugar, and flavoring — usually some kind of fruit, but not always. Otherwise, how would there be such things as Talenti's non-dairy Cold Brew Coffee and Dark Chocolate sorbetto flavors?

Fortunately, Talenti still has those flavors. And starting in February 2022, Talenti is introducing four all-new flavors of both its gelato and its sorbetto, per a press release from Unilever. Fans can hardly wait — two of those flavors are basically cocktails in a jar.