Silk Almond Milk Fans Won't Want To Miss This Year-Long Giveaway

The phrase "plant-based diet" wasn't widely used in the American vernacular until late in the twenty-teens, but since then it appears to have acquired a shiny new health halo, per the New York Times. That halo is well-deserved, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, which points out myriad ways that plant-based eating supports human health — including by improving digestion, lowering cancer risk, decreasing inflammation, and helping maintain a healthy weight. Even if you're not yet among the two-thirds of American adults who have tried non-dairy milk or the one in three who now drink it at least once a week (per Morning Consult), there's an exciting product giveaway going on right now. It might just be exactly what you need to begin acquainting yourself with the wonderful world of alternative beverages, creamers, and yogurt.

Leading plant-based beverage company, Silk, has announced via press release that it will be giving away a free year's supply of its food products to 22 lucky sweepstakes winners, no purchase necessary. If you have even a modicum of interest in plant-based eating, then you won't want to miss this opportunity.