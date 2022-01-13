Duff Goldman Has A Tasty Solution For Leftover Donuts

Bought a box of a dozen donuts? Fresh donuts have the perfect texture, so make sure to keep your donuts fresh by storing them properly. Though leftover donuts might not be a problem for some people, pastry chef Duff Goldman has a great way to use up any donuts that might have gotten a bit hard and stale. The founder of Charm City Cakes uses donuts as the base for bread pudding, giving both desserts a new twist, and he demonstrates how to make it in a Food Network Kitchen video on Twitter. As Simply Recipes explains, bread pudding is a dessert typically made from stale bread, so Goldman's trick is intriguing.

In the comments of Goldman's Twitter post, one person said, "I'm not familiar with 'leftover donuts,' " and we're also surprised that anyone would leave donuts unfinished! This is something Goldman even addresses in his video. Early on, he emphasizes that this is in the "off-chance" that you have leftover donuts. But after seeing the results, we're willing to wait a few days for this delicious dish.