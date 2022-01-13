Parents Are Loving Aldi's Peanut Butter And Jelly Bites

If you're a parent to picky eaters, you're all too aware of how difficult it can be to find something they'll actually eat for lunch, let alone enjoy. Tired of trying to force them to eat their vegetables and unable to handle another tantrum, you resort to the one thing almost every kid likes: a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It's a tried-and-true combo that's been around since 1901 (via Cheapism) and remains a favorite for people of all ages. You can eat it with creamy or crunchy peanut butter, any flavor of jam or jelly, and any type of bread you prefer.

Over the years, plenty of brands have capitalized on the PB&J craze, turning it into way more than just a sandwich. There are Smuckers Uncrustables for the kiddos (and adults) who hate crusts on their bread. There are Welch's PB&J snack pouches, which feature a burst of nutty, fruity flavor in every piece (via Brand Eating). And now at Aldi, there are PB&J bites. The product was recently spotted in an Instagram post, and people — specifically parents — can't stop raving about them.