This Domino's Price Change Means You'll Be Paying More For Less

When craving takeout, there are many options to choose from. If pizza, wings, or breadsticks are on your brain, you might consider Domino's, which is a popular pizza chain in the United States and across the globe. According to the brand's website, Domino's sells about three million pizzas every single day, from more than 18,300 locations across 90 countries. While you can order a plain cheese pie off the menu, Domino's claims that there are over 34 million ways to customize a pizza, so it's really no surprise that people are loving this take-out spot.

However, if you're a loyal Domino's customer, you might not be pleased with the reason the restaurant is making headlines. Earlier this week the CEO of Domino's, Ritch Allison, announced that for the first time in years the chain will be making an adjustment to its famous $7.99 carryout deal (via Restaurant Business Online). Thanks to rising food costs and labor shortages, this change is not in favor of the customer. Here's how the new menu adjustment could affect your next Domino's order.