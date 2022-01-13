This Domino's Price Change Means You'll Be Paying More For Less
When craving takeout, there are many options to choose from. If pizza, wings, or breadsticks are on your brain, you might consider Domino's, which is a popular pizza chain in the United States and across the globe. According to the brand's website, Domino's sells about three million pizzas every single day, from more than 18,300 locations across 90 countries. While you can order a plain cheese pie off the menu, Domino's claims that there are over 34 million ways to customize a pizza, so it's really no surprise that people are loving this take-out spot.
However, if you're a loyal Domino's customer, you might not be pleased with the reason the restaurant is making headlines. Earlier this week the CEO of Domino's, Ritch Allison, announced that for the first time in years the chain will be making an adjustment to its famous $7.99 carryout deal (via Restaurant Business Online). Thanks to rising food costs and labor shortages, this change is not in favor of the customer. Here's how the new menu adjustment could affect your next Domino's order.
There will be less wings in your value order
Domino's is being affected by global supply chain issues, including food shortages. Allison states "We expect unprecedented increases in our food cost basket versus 2021," (via Restaurant Business Online). The CEO notes that "There are cost pressures on the business, both on the labor side, but also inflationary pressures as it relates to commodities as well."
As a result, Domino's announced that it will be changing its $7.99 carryout deal, a three-topping pizza or 10 wings, to be available for online order only. In addition, the company will be moving forward with only eight wings in the $7.99 promotion.
According to Insider, the rationale behind making the deal only available online is that it will save the cost of having to pay an employee to take the orders. The publication adds that in 2022 food prices are expected to skyrocket three to four times faster than previous years, costing the company up to nearly 10% more. This certainly explains Domino's attempt to save money, but we're still sad to see those two wings go.