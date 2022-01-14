BJ's Just Launched A New Lunch Special. Here's What's On The Menu
The national BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse chain made financial strides in 2021, increasing its third-quarter revenue by over 40% compared to the previous year, per GlobeNewswire. To keep up this momentum and help customers offset rising inflation, the eatery is introducing new lunch specials, reads a company press release. The promotion consists of a $10 to $12 midday menu, depending on the location, that features reduced-price classic dishes in addition to four new offerings. It's available at participating outlets now from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
New $10 specials for BJ's lunchtime diners include a Sauced 'N' Tossed Chicken Thighs Lunch Plate, Mediterranean chicken bowl, spring harvest salad, and chicken Parmesan and spaghetti. As for returning options at the same price point, there are the chain's loaded burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and a ham and cheese sandwich and soup combo. To wash that all down, BJ's is completing the special with $4 beers.
BJ's tries new ways to attract diners
This new lunch incentive isn't the only change BJ's has made during the pandemic. To stay afloat during this temporary global challenge, the company has introduced updates for the long term in addition to necessary health and safety practices, explains Restaurant Business. These include a subscription program for the chain's in-house beer, as well as an expanded catering menu to meet increased demand for takeout and delivery offerings. The company hopes these changes will make BJ's an appealing destination for both in-restaurant and at-home drinking and eating.
Of course, COVID-19 has been a financial challenge for consumers as well as dining establishments. With restaurant prices set to increase in 2022, some customers may have to rethink which eateries they visit and how often they go. On why BJ's introduced this lunch special now: "We are still in trying times and we want our guests to feel valued more than ever," executive vice president Kevin Mayer said in the press release.