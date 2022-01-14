BJ's Just Launched A New Lunch Special. Here's What's On The Menu

The national BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse chain made financial strides in 2021, increasing its third-quarter revenue by over 40% compared to the previous year, per GlobeNewswire. To keep up this momentum and help customers offset rising inflation, the eatery is introducing new lunch specials, reads a company press release. The promotion consists of a $10 to $12 midday menu, depending on the location, that features reduced-price classic dishes in addition to four new offerings. It's available at participating outlets now from Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

New $10 specials for BJ's lunchtime diners include a Sauced 'N' Tossed Chicken Thighs Lunch Plate, Mediterranean chicken bowl, spring harvest salad, and chicken Parmesan and spaghetti. As for returning options at the same price point, there are the chain's loaded burgers, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, and a ham and cheese sandwich and soup combo. To wash that all down, BJ's is completing the special with $4 beers.