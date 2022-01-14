IHOP Just Made A Big Addition To Its Menu

Many chain restaurants have been expanding their menus in recent years to feed a wider variety of people. Following the lead of Burger King and its Impossible Whopper, McDonald's gave a plant-based burger a trial run in 2021, while KFC started 2022 off with plant-based fried chicken for customers who want the taste and crunch of fried chicken without the whole chicken part.

It's not just meat. The fast food industry has also started to provide alternative menu items for customers with other dietary restrictions. Five Guys, for example, has an entire chart on its website for food-related allergies, and its menu is already fairly gluten-free (via Greatist). Wendy's and Chick-fil-A, though not completely gluten-free, have a variety of menu items that are either gluten-free or can be customized to be gluten-free.

According to Food Business News, the market for gluten-free foods has been increasing about 12% each year, so it's actually not too surprising that so many restaurants are trying to hop on this trend. More than three million Americans try to avoid gluten, Forbes says, and that's a lot of potential customers.