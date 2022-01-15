TikTok Reveals The Fascinating Fate Of Disney World's Massive Gingerbread Houses

If you've been to certain Disney World Resorts around the holidays, you've undoubtedly marveled at the elaborate gingerbread houses and other gingerbread displays that add an extra touch of magic to the "Happiest Place on Earth" at Christmastime. The 2021 holiday season was a particularly important one to Disney, as the company celebrated the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Orlando (via Disney Parks' official blog). That year also stands out because there were no gingerbread displays in 2020, as the parks and resorts pared back their operations during the height of the covid pandemic (via the Orlando Sentinel).

According to Disney Parks' official blog and the Disney Information Station, the fantastic gingerbread displays at Disney properties included a life-sized gingerbread house with "cinnamon clouds" billowing from the chimney, a spinning, life-sized Little Mermaid-themed carousel, and replicas of the Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorials as well as a reproduction of Epcot Center's recognizable American Adventure building and rotunda.

Guests get to see festive and remarkably detailed displays, which range from the tiny to the huge, but what do you do with all that gingerbread and the other confections, like the candies and icing that go into creating these stunning displays, once the holiday is over? Disney came up with a terrific solution, which was shared on TikTok. The responsible and environmentally helpful answer to the question is, in part, bees.