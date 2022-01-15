Liam Hemsworth Had 3 Birthday Cakes This Year

Birthdays only come around once a year, so when the calendar finally flips to your own special day, it's only right that the proper celebration ensues. Earlier this week, it was Liam Hemsworth's turn to be the birthday boy. The "Hunger Games" actor turned the big 3-2 on Thursday, January 13, and, based on a recent post on his Instagram page, it certainly seems like it was a good one for the star.

Taking to his account on Thursday, the Aussie shared a short video clip in which he thanked his friends, family, and fans for all the love he had received. "Thanks to everyone who sent me birthday wishes! Love you all!" he wrote in the caption of the post. In addition to the selfie-style recording, Hemsworth uploaded a photo that revealed to his followers that he was celebrating his big day with cake – and lots of it. The snap saw him crouching down in front of a white table cloth-covered coffee table that held not one, but three different birthday cakes, which the actor gazed at with a look of pure excitement on his face.

"These cakes that I also got sent should really help on my health and fitness journey!" he said of the baked goods. And while we're sure that was meant in jest, if anybody knows of a health regimen that promotes regularly eating three birthday cakes, our inboxes are open.