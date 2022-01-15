Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Revives Dolly Parton Collab
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams just announced it is bringing back its Dolly Parton ice cream collab, and fans are so excited. The ice cream company took to Instagram to share the upcoming return of the sweet and savory treat it introduced last April. As the company shared back in 2021 this Strawberry Pretzel Pie "is an ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots and makes you feel good." Judging from the reaction it got, the flavor had all the things fans wanted in their ice cream – and then some.
When Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream released this limited edition ice cream last year, there were only 10,000 containers available with a two-pint limit on orders, according to Eater, and clearly, that was not enough. In fact, there was a bit of run on Parton's ice cream, and it crashed Jeni's site. This ice cream is described as "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce," and if you were lucky enough to try it when it was first released, you know how delish it is. A review by The Kitchn put it this way: "This ice cream is so, so special. The rich, tart cream cheese base serves as the perfect backdrop and complement to the bright, sweet strawberry sauce and salty, buttery pretzel 'gravel' throughout." So what is the impetus for bringing back Parton's ice cream flavor?
Parton's ice cream benefits a good cause
Per the Instagram announcement, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is bringing back Parton's ice cream to kick-off the release of Parton's new book and album. The frozen dessert company wrote, "To celebrate @dollyparton's upcoming new novel (co-authored with @jamespattersonbooks) and companion album—both titled Run, Rose, Run—we've partnered again on something special for ice cream and music lovers alike: the return of Strawberry Pretzel Pie AND a Jeni's exclusive digital version of the album with a bonus track you can't get anywhere else." Ice cream, and a book, and an album all from Dolly Parton.
This will be another limited run. Per the announcement, "The digital album will be released March 4, and orders with Strawberry Pretzel Pie will ship in April." But Parton's ice cream serves another purpose like the last time her dessert was scooped up. The singer's Imagination Library will receive money from the sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie, helping it add to the tall of "173 MILLION FREE BOOKS [that have been given] to kids ages 5 and under throughout five countries."
Fans of Jeni's and Parton alike erupted with enthusiasm on Instagram, liking the post over 10,000 times. One user declared in call caps, "I AM SO HAPPY" while another exclaimed, "Run, Rose, RUNNING to get on this pre order from our QUEEN of JOLENE!"