Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Revives Dolly Parton Collab

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams just announced it is bringing back its Dolly Parton ice cream collab, and fans are so excited. The ice cream company took to Instagram to share the upcoming return of the sweet and savory treat it introduced last April. As the company shared back in 2021 this Strawberry Pretzel Pie "is an ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots and makes you feel good." Judging from the reaction it got, the flavor had all the things fans wanted in their ice cream – and then some.

When Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream released this limited edition ice cream last year, there were only 10,000 containers available with a two-pint limit on orders, according to Eater, and clearly, that was not enough. In fact, there was a bit of run on Parton's ice cream, and it crashed Jeni's site. This ice cream is described as "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce," and if you were lucky enough to try it when it was first released, you know how delish it is. A review by The Kitchn put it this way: "This ice cream is so, so special. The rich, tart cream cheese base serves as the perfect backdrop and complement to the bright, sweet strawberry sauce and salty, buttery pretzel 'gravel' throughout." So what is the impetus for bringing back Parton's ice cream flavor?