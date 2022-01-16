Aldi's Stuffed Chicken Dinners Are Becoming A Staple For Some Shoppers

Figuring out an easy, inexpensive weeknight meal that actually tastes good can feel like hitting the lottery! If we had a dollar for every time we've Googled "quick, cheap dinner recipe" we might even be in a good enough spot financially to stop the endless search for simple, budget-friendly meal solutions. But, what fun would that be?

Discount grocery chain Aldi is somewhat famous here and abroad for helping shoppers keep their grocery budgets low. Per the Nottingham Post, last year, the results of a YouGov poll even indicated that the chain was the U.K.'s most popular grocery store. And the Independent reported that Aldi was the U.K.'s "supermarket of the year," according to the results of a Which? survey.

One Instagram page, The Amazing Aldi, bills itself as the "The original Aldi IG fan page" and makes it a habit to post interesting finds from the cost-conscious grocery chain in order to "get you to love it too!" Judging by the responses on a recent post featuring a product from the frozen food department, it would appear Aldi has no shortage of fans, and they know a good thing when they see one.