Not All Costco Shoppers Believe This Is The 'World's Best' Mac And Cheese

With cold temperatures and winter weather currently plaguing many parts of the country, now might be the perfect time to indulge in your favorite comfort food, especially if your go-to, feel-good meal is macaroni and cheese. A delectable combination of two ingredients that are well-loved on their own, mac and cheese is an excellent way to warm up on a chilly winter day – though we certainly support the notion that the nostalgic dish should be devoured year-round.

Now, many of us can probably agree that nothing beats a bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese. However, for those that don't have a great deal of time to spend in the kitchen, there are plenty of boxed and pre-made options available as well. Mac and cheese lovers that shop at Costco, specifically, can walk confidently into the beloved big-box retailer knowing they'll find several easy-to-make versions of their favorite cheesy pasta dish, including one that is supposedly the best in the world.

According to a recent post by Costco fan Instagram account @Costco_doesitagain, Beecher's Handmade Cheese's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese is making its way into the wholesale giant's freezer aisle, allowing shoppers to "savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's pure, artisan and award-winning flagship cheese" in the comfort of their own home. But while many Costco shoppers expressed excitement to get their hands on the dish previously dubbed one of Oprah's favorite things (via Oprah.com), not everyone thinks it lives up to the hype.