Not All Costco Shoppers Believe This Is The 'World's Best' Mac And Cheese
With cold temperatures and winter weather currently plaguing many parts of the country, now might be the perfect time to indulge in your favorite comfort food, especially if your go-to, feel-good meal is macaroni and cheese. A delectable combination of two ingredients that are well-loved on their own, mac and cheese is an excellent way to warm up on a chilly winter day – though we certainly support the notion that the nostalgic dish should be devoured year-round.
Now, many of us can probably agree that nothing beats a bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese. However, for those that don't have a great deal of time to spend in the kitchen, there are plenty of boxed and pre-made options available as well. Mac and cheese lovers that shop at Costco, specifically, can walk confidently into the beloved big-box retailer knowing they'll find several easy-to-make versions of their favorite cheesy pasta dish, including one that is supposedly the best in the world.
According to a recent post by Costco fan Instagram account @Costco_doesitagain, Beecher's Handmade Cheese's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese is making its way into the wholesale giant's freezer aisle, allowing shoppers to "savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's pure, artisan and award-winning flagship cheese" in the comfort of their own home. But while many Costco shoppers expressed excitement to get their hands on the dish previously dubbed one of Oprah's favorite things (via Oprah.com), not everyone thinks it lives up to the hype.
Some Costco shoppers weren't impressed with the mac and cheese
With a title like "World's Best," it's no wonder that Costco shoppers were pleased to hear that the big-box retailer would be stocking Beecher's Mac & Cheese in frozen form. "I've only had this once and have never been able to find it again. I hope our local stores get it soon! So good!" said one user in response to @costco_doesitagain's announcement about the product. However, not all shoppers agreed with the accolade printed on the box. Among the critics was user @gorjess_loves_it who, contrary to their username, said they "didn't love" the meal at all. User @jackiemc123 concurred, noting that the sauce had a "strong flour taste," while @thedillon6 boldly stated their "unpopular opinion" that "Beecher's Mac & Cheese is just not that good."
Redditors offered their opinions of the product as well in a recent thread about Beecher's frozen mac and cheese. While there were many positive replies, including one from a user who said it was so good they were "tempted to go back for more," another described it as "a little plain." At this point, you may be unsure if this acclaimed pasta is worth buying during your next Costco trip, but as Reddit user u/WhyRUTalking4231 pointed out, "what's the worst that can happen?" You very well may end up loving it. Beecher's has provided the recipe for their "World's Best" Mac & Cheese on its website so you can try making the dish yourself.