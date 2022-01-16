The Real Reason This Bottle Of Whiskey Sold For $559,200

You read the headline and clicked. So, you're at least aware that over the past couple of days a bottle of whiskey sold for more than $500,000.

On January 14, Airport World reported that after a bidding skirmish between eight customers, a bottle of Yamazaki 55-year-old whisky kept in a duty-free store in Istanbul Airport was sold for €488,000, which, depending on the day, roughly converts to $559,200 (via Food & Wine). Part of the reason the bottle was so expensive was the sheer scarcity of it. The Airport World piece explains that the bottles were released in two 100-bottle launches. One occurred in 2020 and was distributed throughout Japan via a lottery system. The second was given out in 2021.

Unfortunately for us, the whisky might just be that good – provided that you can afford it. Writing for DMARGE, Jamie Weiss described the 55-year-old Yamazaki as "unlike any other whisky – hell, unlike any other liquid – I've ever put past my lips." Just as unfortunately for him, however, is the fact that after managing to try it, other Japanese whiskeys could never compare. So, the rest of us aren't missing too much then.