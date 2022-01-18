This New Sam's Club Product Will Delight Fans Of Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Do you shop at Sam's Club, love chicken lettuce wraps, but hate all the prep work? Rejoice! The price club is now stocking a delicious new product that takes 99% of the effort out of this tasty, relatively healthy meal.

Per a press release provided to Mashed, On The Street Foods Seasoned Chicken For Lettuce Wraps comes in a 36 oz package, and is billed as "very similar to the chicken that is put in those restaurant style lettuce wraps everyone loves." It's made with chicken, water chestnuts, green onions, shiitake mushrooms and a "tangy stir fry sauce." It also comes with an Asian dipping sauce with a "hint of spicy flavor" designed to complement the ingredients, according to Sam's Club.

The press release is quick to point out that lettuce is actually optional — "all you have to do is pair it with your dipping vehicle of choice ... it could be a flat bread, tortilla, rice, or noodles." If we weren't intrigued before, we definitely are now. Who doesn't love a good dipping vehicle, right?