Cracker Barrel Ordered To Pay $9.4 Million To Customer In Lawsuit

The pandemic has taken its toll on the restaurant industry overall, but it has also spurred some fast food chain growth, according to WorkStream. However, one quick service restaurant that has not enjoyed as much of a pandemic-related uptick in financial results is Cracker Barrel, per Nation's Restaurant News. "This past year was one of the most challenging," in the chain's 50-year history, stated company CEO Sandra Cochran during a quarterly earnings call in September 2021 in which it was revealed that Cracker Barrel's same-store sales had decreased by nearly 7% as compared with 2019. The restaurant raised prices by nearly 3% across the board (via Bloomberg).

In effect, Cracker Barrel was trying to make up for some of its revenue shortfall and pandemic-related supply chain snafus, including the labor shortage and the accompanying increased cost of attracting workers. And that brings us to the question of the day, which is what will Cracker Barrel's next move be now that the company has been ordered by a Tennessee federal trial court to pay a $9.4 million judgement to a customer who was permanently injured and disabled as a result of being served cleaning solution-tainted water in 2014 (via CNN)?