Keebler's New Fudge Stripes Flavor Is The Sweetest Valentine's Day Treat

It's hard to open up a box of Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies and not indulge in at least a few. The classic treats are made with a shortbread base, per the brand's website, then drizzled with just the right amount of chocolate to keep us all addicted. Keebler has been a staple in the cookie industry for decades, but it makes crackers, pie crusts, and ice cream cones, as well. According to Kellogg's, which owned Keebler before the Ferrara Candy Company acquired the brand, the famous cookies got their start in 1853, when founder Godfrey Keebler opened up his Philadelphia bakery.

While Keebler just launched a new bite-sized snack with a s'mores-forward flavor, the cookie company seems to know that its fans love the classics. That's presumably why Keebler is rolling out a brand-new, special-edition version of its signature fudge-striped treat just in time for Valentine's Day, per an announcement sent to Mashed.