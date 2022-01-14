Keebler Fudge Stripe Fans Need To Know About Its New Bite-Sized Snack

Keebler's original fudge stripe cookies are a classic snack, made with sweet shortbread and coated with real Keebler fudge (via Keebler). And now, fans of the cookie can now enjoy the same delightfully delicious flavor in a bite-sized pack. According to Chew Boom, the company has just announced it will be releasing new Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip'mmms, a playful miniature version of the brand's traditional fudge stripe cookie with some sweet new surprises.

Each package of new Keebler Fudge Stripes Dip'mmms comes in a portable tray filled with a single serving of bite-sized signature Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies. But this new item isn't just a smaller version of a classic Keebler cookie. Each single-serve package also comes with its own little cup of tasty marshmallow dipping frosting for an extra decadent snacking experience that is sure to bring back memories of enjoying a rich s'more by the fire.