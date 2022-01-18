Batman Fans Need To Know About These Limited-Edition Oreos

Remember when Oreo made a "Game of Thrones" promo video? Well, the famous cookie brand may just have one-upped itself with yet another dramatic crossover video featuring Oreos and pop culture. This time, it's in a launch film for the new limited-edition "The Batman"-themed Oreos. In the ad, available on YouTube, "two icons unite" as action-movie music plays and the camera pans over a spread of Oreos, Batman's silhouette etched into the cookies' surfaces.

If you're an Oreo fan (or are just really excited to celebrate the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson), don't get too excited just yet: In a press release shared with GeekTyrant, Oreo revealed that the cinematic cookies will be available only in "select markets around the world (excluding the U.S.)." Delish reports that one of these markets is Canada, adding that Oreo customers who can solve the riddles included on the special cookies' packaging will win an exclusive peek at "The Batman" before it debuts in theaters on March 4. Why riddles? The puzzle theme is a nod to the movie's villain, The Riddler, and is a way to combine the darkness of Batman with the "playful" nature of Oreos, according to the marketing firm behind the promotion (via Opentapes).