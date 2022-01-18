Costco Fans Are Cracking Up Over This 'Creepy' Children's Puzzle

In case you missed it, Costco has its own puzzle. Available online in both 500- or 1,000-piece versions, the Dowdle Studios-made puzzle depicts a view of the warehouse store, filled with happy shoppers and the various departments, from the immense aisles to the food court. The description notes that the detailed image is "full of surprises," and indeed it is: Some eagle-eyed users on Reddit spotted one particular surprise that has people in hysterics.

Among the throngs of upbeat customers is one lone, unsmiling child, dressed in an apron and holding a muffin tray. His rather despondent facial expression has led many Redditors to joke that Costco must be employing unhappy children in its bakery department. "Can we talk about the creepy child bakery worker in the Costco puzzle?" the original post reads, along with a zoomed-in photo of the kid. U/cocoacowstout suggested a new sign for Costco to put in its stores reading, "Unsupervised children will be put to work." U/North_South_Side offered, "Our artisanal muffins are proudly made by semi-supervised orphans," while u/pedroah joked, "The tears add a bit of salty flavor that is sometimes needed for sweets." And in a nod to the current labor shortage, another commenter said, "Costco needs to take any age worker they can get."